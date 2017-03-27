For Sale: 1973 MGB GT with a Twin-Turbo 1JZ

This 1973 MGC GTS tribute race car is for sale on Bring A Trailer located in Norwood, Massachusetts. The car is built on a 1973 MGB GT body and chassis for HPDE, time attack, and other track events.
Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six taken from a 1990 JDM Supra. The engine sits much further back than the factory engine location thanks to moving the firewall back 10 inches. The engine produces a conservative 255 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque using an APEX ECU and custom wiring harness.
The engine being pushed back required a custom transmission tunnel to hold the Toyota R154 five-speed manual transmission. From there power goes through a custom driveshaft to a shortened Ford 8.8 rear end with carbon limited slip diff and 4.10 gears.
The MGB rides on a FASTCAR double wishbone independent front suspension with rack and pinion steering. The basic geometry was designed after a BMW E36 M3. The rear is a Levy Racing Watts link designed off a Mustang. Penske racing shocks are found on all four corners.
Brakes were upgraded to Wilwood 11.75″ discs and six-piston calipers in front and Mustang GT 10″ brakes in the rear.
Full Stats:
Model:
- MGC GTS Sebring Competition Recreation
- 1973 MGB GT
- GHD5U298161G
Body:
- Dave C raddock flared front fenders, front valance, rear spoiler
- MGC hood
- Moss Sebring flared rear fenders
- safety glass windshield
- plexiglass rear window
Engine:
- Toyota 1990 2.5L Supra DOHC IJZ twin-turbo inline-six
- custom fabricated intercooler with Garrett core
- aluminum piping
- aluminum radiator
- fabricated stainless dual side exit 25” exhaust, one off each turbo
- custom engine mounts
- firewall moving the engine 10” rearward
- external racing oil filter
- Apex‘i PowerFC ECU
- high power individual coils
- 255 hp to wheels @ 6,500 rpm
- 255 lb-ft of torque to wheels @ 6,500 rpm
Drivetrain:
- Toyota 1990 five speed R154 manual gearbox
- custom transmission tunnel
- quick shift
- custom driveshaft
Fuel System:
- ATL fuel cell
- custom surge tank with Facet lift
- Walbro 255 pressure pumps
- Hydraulic and Fuel lines all Aeroquip stainless braided
Suspension:
- Front:
- FASTCARS IFS with upper and lower A arms
- custom steering rack
- custom crossmember
- Ex-BTCC Penske 3-Way Dampers
- Rear:
- LEVY RACING three link with Watts linkage
- Ex-BTCC Penske 3-Way Dampers
- Custom upper and lower control arms and chassis mounting points
Brakes:
- Front: 11.75″ Wilwood disc with six piston calipers
- Rear: 10″ Mustang GT disc
- OBP Floor Mounted Pedal box
- Wilwood brake master cylinders
- Adjustable brake bias control
Gauges:
- Fabricated lightweight dash
- bespoke wiring harness
- Stack ST200 tachometer
- SPA digital oil pressure and water temp gauge
Interior:
- 8 point SCCA spec roll cage extended to front subframe
- fire suppression system
- Kirky aluminum race seats
- SCHROTH six point race harness
Weight:
- 2200 pounds empty
- 550 pounds on each wheel
Wheels/Tires:
- le8 Australian Superlite wheels
- Toyo R888 235x50x15 tires
- Ford Mustang five bolt wheel pattern front and rear
Source: Bring A Trailer and BritishV8 (build story)