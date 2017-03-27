For Sale: 1973 MGB GT with a Twin-Turbo 1JZ

This 1973 MGC GTS tribute race car is for sale on Bring A Trailer located in Norwood, Massachusetts. The car is built on a 1973 MGB GT body and chassis for HPDE, time attack, and other track events.

Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six taken from a 1990 JDM Supra. The engine sits much further back than the factory engine location thanks to moving the firewall back 10 inches. The engine produces a conservative 255 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque using an APEX ECU and custom wiring harness.

The engine being pushed back required a custom transmission tunnel to hold the Toyota R154 five-speed manual transmission. From there power goes through a custom driveshaft to a shortened Ford 8.8 rear end with carbon limited slip diff and 4.10 gears.

The MGB rides on a FASTCAR double wishbone independent front suspension with rack and pinion steering. The basic geometry was designed after a BMW E36 M3. The rear is a Levy Racing Watts link designed off a Mustang. Penske racing shocks are found on all four corners.

Brakes were upgraded to Wilwood 11.75″ discs and six-piston calipers in front and Mustang GT 10″ brakes in the rear.

Full Stats:

Model:

MGC GTS Sebring Competition Recreation

1973 MGB GT

GHD5U298161G

Body:

Dave C raddock flared front fenders, front valance, rear spoiler

MGC hood

Moss Sebring flared rear fenders

safety glass windshield

plexiglass rear window

Engine:

Toyota 1990 2.5L Supra DOHC IJZ twin-turbo inline-six

custom fabricated intercooler with Garrett core

aluminum piping

aluminum radiator

fabricated stainless dual side exit 25” exhaust, one off each turbo

custom engine mounts

firewall moving the engine 10” rearward

external racing oil filter

Apex‘i PowerFC ECU

high power individual coils

255 hp to wheels @ 6,500 rpm

255 lb-ft of torque to wheels @ 6,500 rpm

Drivetrain:

Toyota 1990 five speed R154 manual gearbox

custom transmission tunnel

quick shift

custom driveshaft

Fuel System:

ATL fuel cell

custom surge tank with Facet lift

Walbro 255 pressure pumps

Hydraulic and Fuel lines all Aeroquip stainless braided

Suspension:

Front:

FASTCARS IFS with upper and lower A arms

custom steering rack

custom crossmember

Ex-BTCC Penske 3-Way Dampers

Rear:

LEVY RACING three link with Watts linkage

Ex-BTCC Penske 3-Way Dampers

Custom upper and lower control arms and chassis mounting points

Brakes:

Front: 11.75″ Wilwood disc with six piston calipers

Rear: 10″ Mustang GT disc

OBP Floor Mounted Pedal box

Wilwood brake master cylinders

Adjustable brake bias control

Gauges:

Fabricated lightweight dash

bespoke wiring harness

Stack ST200 tachometer

SPA digital oil pressure and water temp gauge

Interior:

8 point SCCA spec roll cage extended to front subframe

fire suppression system

Kirky aluminum race seats

SCHROTH six point race harness

Weight:

2200 pounds empty

550 pounds on each wheel

Wheels/Tires:

le8 Australian Superlite wheels

Toyo R888 235x50x15 tires

Ford Mustang five bolt wheel pattern front and rear

