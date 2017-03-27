For Sale: 1973 MGB GT with a Twin-Turbo 1JZ

1973 MGB GT with a twin-turbo 1JZ inline-six

This 1973 MGC GTS tribute race car is for sale on Bring A Trailer located in Norwood, Massachusetts. The car is built on a 1973 MGB GT body and chassis for HPDE, time attack, and other track events.

Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six taken from a 1990 JDM Supra. The engine sits much further back than the factory engine location thanks to moving the firewall back 10 inches. The engine produces a conservative 255 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque using an APEX ECU and custom wiring harness.

The engine being pushed back required a custom transmission tunnel to hold the Toyota R154 five-speed manual transmission. From there power goes through a custom driveshaft to a shortened Ford 8.8 rear end with carbon limited slip diff and 4.10 gears.

The MGB rides on a FASTCAR double wishbone independent front suspension with rack and pinion steering. The basic geometry was designed after a BMW E36 M3. The rear is a Levy Racing Watts link designed off a Mustang. Penske racing shocks are found on all four corners.

Brakes were upgraded to Wilwood 11.75″ discs and six-piston calipers in front and Mustang GT 10″ brakes in the rear.

Full Stats:
Model:

  • MGC GTS Sebring Competition Recreation
  • 1973 MGB GT
  • GHD5U298161G

Body:

  • Dave C raddock flared front fenders, front valance, rear spoiler
  • MGC hood
  • Moss Sebring flared rear fenders
  • safety glass windshield
  • plexiglass rear window

Engine:

  • Toyota 1990 2.5L Supra DOHC IJZ twin-turbo inline-six
  • custom fabricated intercooler with Garrett core
  • aluminum piping
  • aluminum radiator
  • fabricated stainless dual side exit 25” exhaust, one off each turbo
  • custom engine mounts
  • firewall moving the engine 10” rearward
  • external racing oil filter
  • Apex‘i PowerFC ECU
  • high power individual coils
  • 255 hp to wheels @ 6,500 rpm
  • 255 lb-ft of torque to wheels @ 6,500 rpm

Drivetrain:

  • Toyota 1990 five speed R154 manual gearbox
  • custom transmission tunnel
  • quick shift
  • custom driveshaft

Fuel System:

  • ATL fuel cell
  • custom surge tank with Facet lift
  • Walbro 255 pressure pumps
  • Hydraulic and Fuel lines all Aeroquip stainless braided

Suspension:

  • Front:
  • FASTCARS IFS with upper and lower A arms
  • custom steering rack
  • custom crossmember
  • Ex-BTCC Penske 3-Way Dampers
  • Rear:
  • LEVY RACING three link with Watts linkage
  • Ex-BTCC Penske 3-Way Dampers
  • Custom upper and lower control arms and chassis mounting points

Brakes:

  • Front: 11.75″ Wilwood disc with six piston calipers
  • Rear: 10″ Mustang GT disc
  • OBP Floor Mounted Pedal box
  • Wilwood brake master cylinders
  • Adjustable brake bias control

Gauges:

  • Fabricated lightweight dash
  • bespoke wiring harness
  • Stack ST200 tachometer
  • SPA digital oil pressure and water temp gauge

Interior:

  • 8 point SCCA spec roll cage extended to front subframe
  • fire suppression system
  • Kirky aluminum race seats
  • SCHROTH six point race harness

Weight:

  • 2200 pounds empty
  • 550 pounds on each wheel

Wheels/Tires:

  • le8 Australian Superlite wheels
  • Toyo R888 235x50x15 tires
  • Ford Mustang five bolt wheel pattern front and rear

Source: Bring A Trailer and BritishV8 (build story)

