For Sale: 1973 Mustang with a Chrysler V8

When this 1973 Mustang convertible left the factory it was with a 351 ci Cleveland V8 with a Toploader four-speed manual transmission. The owner still has the original powertrain (included with sale) but the Mustang is now powered by a 1971 Chrysler 340 ci V8 and TorqueFlite 904 automatic transmission. The engine features a steel crank, 340 connecting rods, aluminum heads, and performance camshaft. The powertrain stills retains one Ford part in the 9″ rear end with 3.91 gears. The Mustang is for sale with an asking price of $18,000 in Victoria, Texas.
Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via DailyTurismo
One Comment
MOPARfan
Is there any info on what version of 351C it originally had? Because if I remember correctly in 1973 they had two versions, one with 2 barrel car and 179 hp and other one with 4 barrel carb and 270 hp. I guess it had 2 barrel, because otherwise I don’t see 340 swap being worth it, in 1971 340 made 275 hp.