For Sale: 1973 Mustang with a Chrysler V8

When this 1973 Mustang convertible left the factory it was with a 351 ci Cleveland V8 with a Toploader four-speed manual transmission. The owner still has the original powertrain (included with sale) but the Mustang is now powered by a 1971 Chrysler 340 ci V8 and TorqueFlite 904 automatic transmission. The engine features a steel crank, 340 connecting rods, aluminum heads, and performance camshaft. The powertrain stills retains one Ford part in the 9″ rear end with 3.91 gears. The Mustang is for sale with an asking price of $18,000 in Victoria, Texas.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via DailyTurismo