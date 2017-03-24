1930 Model A with a Supercharged Flathead V8

This 1930 Ford Model A called “AFTERTHOUGHT” was built for Ted and Collen Hubbard by CAL Automotive Creations. The Model A won a Great 8 award at the 2017 Detroit Autorama. CAL Automotive Creations won the Ridler Award in 2013 so they know to build an award-winning vehicle. They started with the 1930 body and added a lot of 1932 design cues. They fabricated new quarters and doors, raised the wheel openings, and installed a ’32 five-window roof. Power comes from a supercharged Ford Flathead V8 built by H&H Flatheads. The engine features an aluminum block and highly sought after Ardun OHV aluminum heads.

Source: CAL Automotive Creations and ScottieDTV

    This thing is absolutely gorgeous! Nice to see a traditional hot rod that is so well thought out. Those Ardun head aren’t real common either (unless someone started to repop them).

