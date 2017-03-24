1930 Model A with a Supercharged Flathead V8

This 1930 Ford Model A called “AFTERTHOUGHT” was built for Ted and Collen Hubbard by CAL Automotive Creations. The Model A won a Great 8 award at the 2017 Detroit Autorama. CAL Automotive Creations won the Ridler Award in 2013 so they know to build an award-winning vehicle. They started with the 1930 body and added a lot of 1932 design cues. They fabricated new quarters and doors, raised the wheel openings, and installed a ’32 five-window roof. Power comes from a supercharged Ford Flathead V8 built by H&H Flatheads. The engine features an aluminum block and highly sought after Ardun OHV aluminum heads.
Source: CAL Automotive Creations and ScottieDTV
3 Comments
MOPARfan
Car looks so good. Espcially those wheels, they look so good and really fit the car.
CSRT4
This thing is absolutely gorgeous! Nice to see a traditional hot rod that is so well thought out. Those Ardun head aren’t real common either (unless someone started to repop them).
swaptastic
Yes this is one of the best color schemes I have seen. Everything really feels together. I believe someone is making new Ardun heads.