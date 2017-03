As Tony and Lucky return for another season of Hot Rod Garage they realized they don’t have a shop truck. To solve this problem they decided to build one using a 1966 Ford F-100. Instead of swapping out a lot of components piece-by-piece they will be installing the Ford truck body over a 2007 Crown Victoria police cruiser. The Crown Vic will give the truck a 4.6 L V8, four-speed automatic transmission, rack and pinion steering, disc brakes, and a four-link rear suspension.

Source: Hot Rod Garage