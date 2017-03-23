Building a Mercedes 190 E with a Turbo BMW Inline-Six

The owner of this Mercedes W201 190E was discussing engine choices with a friend. A very popular choice in Finland is using a Mercedes diesel. However when considering the cost they decided to use a 2.5 L M50B25 inline-six from a BMW E34 525i. The engine upgrades include a crank from a 2.8 L M52B28 inline-six, Carrillo pistons, PPF (Pure Performance Factory) rods, and BorgWarner S300SX turbocharger. They expect the engine to make 390 horsepower until larger injectors and upgraded coils are purchased. Behind the engine sits a custom flywheel, Tilton OT-II clutch, ZF six-speed transmission, and BMW Type 210 rear end. For more photos and to follow the progress please view the project’s build thread.

Source: StanceWorks (build thread) via ESD reader