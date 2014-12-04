Wildest MGB On Earth

Jason Shalders is building a FIA GT3 spec race car out of a 1966 MGB GT with a goal of setting the Nurburgring street-legal car lap record. To power this wild beast, Jason is taking a 4.0L Rover V8 and installing a pair of Lotus 4v heads. The Lotus heads will solve the one issue of the Rover design, poor air flow. To get these to work together, Jason designed custom rods, pistons, crank, pneumonic valves, cams and dry sump system. On top of that he will add two Owen Development GT3582 HTA turbochargers to help produce somewhere around 1,300 horsepower. APS Motorsports has done a great job photographing their progress on their Facebook page. I can’t wait to see video of this going around Nurburgring.

Source: APS Motorsports’ Facebook page via Speedhunters