Datsun 510 with an Ecotec Inline-Four

This Datsun 510 used to have a Pontiac Solstice powertrain which included a 2.4 L LE5 Ecotec inline-four. But since the project started in 2009 the owner has continued to upgrade the two-door. The LE5 was replaced with a 2.4 L LEA Ecotec inline-four capable of running off E85. The engine produces 180 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque. The previous five-speed transmission was replaced by a T-56 six-speed manual transmission. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a built Subaru R180 rear end with 4.44 gears. The owner also upgraded the suspension, brakes, and several other components you can read about in the build thread.

Source: The 510 Realm (build thread)