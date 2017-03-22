Nissan R32 with a VQ32 V6

Top Secret has built many amazing projects over the years such as this Nissan R32 Skyline built in 2005. The RB26DETT inline-six was replaced with a 3.2 L VQ32DE V6. The unique displacement is made by using a 3.5 L VQ35DE block with 3.0 L VQ30DE crank and rods. It also features 95.7 mm forged pistons, ported and polished heads, Nismo valve springs, titanium retainers, and Nismo stage 2 camshafts. Top Secret built a custom individual throttle body system which helps the engine produce 349 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque. The Attesa AWD system was converted to RWD using a Z33 six-speed transmission connected to a Cusco 2-way LSD.

Source: Top Secret Skyline GTR and Speedhunters