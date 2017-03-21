Building a Lotus Evora with a Tesla Electric Motor – Part 2

Sasha Anis is the owner and founder of OnPoint dyno and racing services. He has always wanted to build an electric vehicle but on his terms. The project will involve installing an electric motor from a Tesla Model S and a battery pack from a Chevy Volt in a Lotus Evora. Speed Academy is following the progress and in episode 2 Sasha discusses the work that has been completed since the previous video. You can also follow the project’s progress on LotusTalk build thread or @OnPointDyno.

Source: OnPoint Dyno and Speed Academy via ESD reader Piotr