1968 Mustang with a Coyote V8

This 1968 Mustang was photographed at Cars and Coffee in Columbia, South Carolina. The body uses 1967 Shelby fiberglass body panels covered in a Gulf racing livery. Power comes from a 5.0 L Aluminator XS crate V8 connected to a Magnaflow exhaust with electric exhaust cutouts. These engines are good for 500 horsepower. Behind the engine sits a Tremec Magnum XL six-speed manual transmission and Torsen T2R LSD with 3.73 gears. The Mustang rides on a full Griggs Racing independent suspension.

Source: John Williams and photos by Jordan