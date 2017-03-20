Project Binky Episode 15

It’s been three months since the last Project Binky episode but it is always worth the wait. If you haven’t been following the series they are installing a Toyota Celica GT-Four powertrain into a modified Mini. And when I say modified I really mean modified. In this episode the team fabricates some braces and works on the brake and fuel lines.
Jim
I’ve been hooked on this video series since episode 2. The sheer anal retentiveness and attention to every last detail is mind blowing. They’ve pretty much built an entirely new car at this point, with a completely alien driveline built in. Also, every episode makes me want a cup of tea. Not a bad thing.
swaptastic
There is modified and then there is this.