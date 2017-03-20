Ferrari 312 Replica with a LSx V8

Scarbo Performance provides engineering, analysis, and manufacturing for the auto racing industry. The company also makes a 1967 Ferrari 312 replica called the SVF1. The replica comes with either a fiberglass, carbon fiber, or aluminum body on a custom spaceframe chassis. Because of this the car even with full powertrain can weigh as little as 1,300 lbs. Couple that with a 500+ horsepower V8 and you have something with a better power-to-weight ratio than most hypercars. The SVF1 went around the Thermal Club track at 2:12:52 compared to a McLaren P1 going 2:13:00 driven by Alec Udell. The turn-key SVF1 will set you back $112,800-$172,400 for either 430 HP, 480 HP, or 525 HP versions. Of course if a Chevy V8 makes you cringe than you can purchase a rolling chassis from $79,500-$117,500 and put whatever engine you prefer. Somewhere there is a SVF1 racing with a Ferrari 308 Quatro motor. To understand what driving one of these feels like please read Roadkill’s article.

Source: Scarbo Performance FB page and @Scarboperformance via Roadkill (more photos)