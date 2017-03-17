Colin Furze’s Bumper Car with a Motorcycle Engine – Part 1

Colin Furze has been given the task by Top Gear to build The Stig a new vehicle to test. You might remember Colin from his outrageous projects such as a auto rickshaw with a CBR600 engine and a pulse jet powered go-kart. Since The Stig was going to test the vehicle it had to be on the same par of crazy. Colin decided to take a 1960’s bumper car and install a 600 cc inline-four from a Honda CBR600RR motorcycle. Honda claims the engine produces 118 horsepower which should be plenty for something this light and 1 inch off the ground.

Source: Colin Furze via Bangshift