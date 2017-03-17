Nissan R33 with a Turbo Coyote V8

Orest Michalczuk is a Polish drifter who competes for the Energo Drift Team. He recently put the finishing touches on his Nissan R33 Skyline. Instead of an inline-six or possibly a LSx he decided to go with a 5.0 L Boss 302 V8. The Boss 302 is a variant of the Coyote V8 with better flowing heads and upgraded internals. Orest converted the engine from naturally aspirated to forced induction using a big BorgWarner turbocharger. He is hoping the combo makes around 700 horsepower and 800 Nm (589.9 lb-ft) of torque on low boost. Can’t wait to see and hear this out competing.

Source: Energo Drift Team and @Orest_Kantem via ESD reader Piotr