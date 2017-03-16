For Sale: 1973 Datsun 240Z with a Turbo L28

This 1973 Datsun 240Z is for sale in San José, California and listed on Bring A Trailer. The current owner found the coupe as a roller had a 2.8 L L28DET inline-six and five-speed manual transmission from a 1982 280ZX installed. The engine consists of a F54 block, P90 head, Garrett t3/t4 turbocharger, 60 mm throttle body, Bosch 440 cc injectors and a lot more (details listed below). Behind the five-speed sits a R200 differential with 3.70 gears. The sale includes an extra five-speed manual transmission.

Full Stats:

Engine:

2.8 L L28 inline-six from a 1982 280ZX

P90 head

F54 block

ARP head studs

Garrett t3/t4 60 trim turbo

Tial 44mm external waste gate with custom dump tubes

Greddy type R BOV

Tech3 manual boost controller

Custom intercooler

Custom interooler piping by spoolin performance

Custom V-band 3inch exhaust by spoolin performance

60mm throttle body

JSK Fuel Rail with fuel pressure gauge

Bosch 440 cc injectors

Bosch 044 fuel pump

-6an steel braided fuel lines

Aeromotive Fuel pressure regulator

MSD 6al ignition box

MSD Blaster 2 coil.

NGK Iridium 7 heat range spark plugs

Champion aluminum radiator.

two 12″ electric cooling fans

160 degree range Nissan thermostat

Z31 ECU with Nistune board installed

Z32 Mass Airflow meter

Drivetrain:

5-speed manual transmission from a 1982 280ZX

R200 differential 3.7 gears

Suspension:

Datsun Spirit Coilovers

250lb springs

Tokico illumina shocks

Front Cusco pillow ball mounts

Front Cusco strut bar

Custom welded rear strut bar

MSA 1” front and rear sway bars

MSA camber eccentrics for front and rear control arms

Full Energy Suspension polyurethane bushings

Source: Bring A Trailer via ESD reader