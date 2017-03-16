1949 Cadillac Series 62 with a Supercharged LSx

This 1949 Cadillac Series 62 was built by Harold Chapman for his wife Tracy at his company Customs and Hot Rods of Andice. You might remember their amazing 1939 Oldsmobile Series 60 project that won the 2016 Ridler Award.

For the Cadillac the team wanted a strong foundation to handle some serious power. So the factory chassis was rolled away for a custom one by the Roadster Shop. The chassis allowed for an A-arm independent front and four-link rear suspension. Finishing off with RideTech Shockwave air springs and Wilwood six-piston brakes on every corner.

Power comes from a 454 ci LSx V8 built by Don Hardy Race Cars. The engine comprises of Chevrolet Performance block, crank, rods, Dart LS3 heads, custom Don Hardy Race Cars forged pistons and custom hydraulic roller camshaft. The finishing touch is the Magnuson 2300 supercharger which contributes to the engine’s 975 horsepower and 913 lb-ft of torque.

Connected to the engine is a Bowler 4L80-E four-speed automatic transmission and Strange 9″ rear end. You can view more photos of this project at Customs and Hot Rods of Andice’s build gallery or Hot Rod.

Source: Customs and Hot Rods of Andice FB page and Hot Rod (more photos and details)