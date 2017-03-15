Suzuki Cappuccino with a SR20VE

The Suzuki Cappuccino is a small roadster built to qualify as a Kei car. The car came from the factory with a 657 cc (0.7 L) DOHC inline-three that produced 63 horsepower. However this Cappuccino in Poland went to Funo Auto Tuning to have its heart replaced with a 2.0 L Nissan SR20VE inline-four and manual transmission. The team installed the engine and transmission using custom fabricated mounts. They also build a custom intake and installed the wiring harness. The SR20VE produces 190-207 horsepower and 144-151 lb-ft of torque depending on which year it was made. The engine was tuned by Coobcio using a Ecumaster DET3 piggyback ECU and produced 172 hp and 156 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. In the end the Nissan inline-four only ended up weighing 13 kg (28.6 lb) more than the factory Suzuki engine.

Source: Funo Auto Tuning and Coobcio via ESD reader Piotr