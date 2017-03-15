1973 International Loadstar with a Hellcat V8

Summit Truck Bodies in Wathena, Kansas manufactures and sells custom service bodies for construction, mining, and excavation industries. To show off their unique ability in the industry to customize truck bodies they decided to build something really unique. They started with a 1973 International Loadstar 1700 body that was dropped over a Ram 5500 chassis. They installed one of their 7-series service units and crane system on the back. Power comes from a supercharged 6.2 L HEMI V8 from a 2010 Dodge Hellcat that produces 707 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. Behind that sits a NV5600 six-speed transmission and 4.88 gear rear end. Summit is considering taking it on the Power Tour this year.

Source: Summit Bodies FB page (more photos) via Bangshift