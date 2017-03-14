For Sale: AWD Motorcycle with a Twin-Turbo Diesel V-Twin

Head Turner Customs is selling their hydrostatic AWD custom motorcycle on eBay. The bike is located in Norcross, Georgia and the buy-it-now price is $14,900 so you can expect the reserve to be close to that. Each wheel is turned by Eaton 2000-series hydraulic hub motors which are powered by a Prince hydraulic gear pump. The pump is powered by a 840 cc Yanmar diesel V-twin with two RHB31 turbochargers. For more details please read our previous article. They are following this project up with a turbo diesel powered reverse trike.

Source: eBay