1320 Video caught up with StreetFX to talk about their monster Toyota 86. If you are unfamiliar with this project it will be powered by a 4.1 L stroked VR38DETT V6 from a Nissan R35 with twin HKS GT2-7867 turbochargers. Backing that up will be a Albins six-speed sequential transmission. You can read more details about the project in our original article and update.

Source: 1320 Video