Nissan Micra 350SR with a VQ35 V6

Several years ago Nissan GB commissioned RML (Ray Mallock Limited) Group to build the Micra R. The team removed the factory engine and installed one of their 2.0 L Primera engines made for British Touring Car that produced 265 hp with a Hewland sequential six-speed transmission. After testing the car a couple of years Nissan decided to replace the powertrain for something more dependable. They chose less exotic components from their parts bin. The engine would be a 3.5 L VQ35DE V6 from a Murano. The engine produces 305 horsepower and 267 lb-ft (363 Nm) of torque thanks to 350Z heads, Nismo cams and a Nismo tune. The transmission is a six-speed manual transmission from a Altima SE-R. The powertrain allowed the 2,755 lb (1,250 kg) car to reach 0-60 mph in under five seconds and have a top speed of 150 mph.

Full stats:

Engine:

3.5 L VQ35DE

Murano short block

350Z heads

bore 95.5 mm

stroke 81.4 mm

305 HP (310 PS) @ 6,400 rpm

363 Nm @ 4,400 rpm

Drivetrain:

Altima SE-R six-speed manual transmission

1st – 3.153

2nd – 1.944

3rd – 1.392

4th – 1.055

5th – 0.809

6th – 0.630

reverse – 3.002

differential – 4.133

Chassis:

front suspesnion – Independent MacPherson strut, coil springs over dampers

rear suspension – Independent MacPherson strut, coil springs over dampers

Electro-hydraulic power assisted rack and pinion

Brembo ventilated discs front and rear

Wheels:

RAYS forged alloys 18” Fr 8JJ x 18 Rr 8.5JJ x 18

Tires:

Toyo Proxes T1-R 225/35 x 18 front

Toyo Proxes T1-R 245/35 x 18 rear

Weight and Dimensions:

Curb weight 1,250 kg

Overall length 3,715 mm

Overall width 1,760 mm

Overall height 1,490 mm

Wheelbase 2,430 mm

Fuel tank capacity 45 L

Source: Nissan GB