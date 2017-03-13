Nissan Micra 350SR with a VQ35 V6

Nissan Micra 350SR with a VQ35 V6

Several years ago Nissan GB commissioned RML (Ray Mallock Limited) Group to build the Micra R. The team removed the factory engine and installed one of their 2.0 L Primera engines made for British Touring Car that produced 265 hp with a Hewland sequential six-speed transmission. After testing the car a couple of years Nissan decided to replace the powertrain for something more dependable. They chose less exotic components from their parts bin. The engine would be a 3.5 L VQ35DE V6 from a Murano. The engine produces 305 horsepower and 267 lb-ft (363 Nm) of torque thanks to 350Z heads, Nismo cams and a Nismo tune. The transmission is a six-speed manual transmission from a Altima SE-R. The powertrain allowed the 2,755 lb (1,250 kg) car to reach 0-60 mph in under five seconds and have a top speed of 150 mph.

Full stats:
Engine:

  • 3.5 L VQ35DE
  • Murano short block
  • 350Z heads
  • bore 95.5 mm
  • stroke 81.4 mm
  • 305 HP (310 PS) @ 6,400 rpm
  • 363 Nm @ 4,400 rpm

Drivetrain:

  • Altima SE-R six-speed manual transmission
  • 1st – 3.153
  • 2nd – 1.944
  • 3rd – 1.392
  • 4th – 1.055
  • 5th – 0.809
  • 6th – 0.630
  • reverse – 3.002
  • differential – 4.133

Chassis:

  • front suspesnion – Independent MacPherson strut, coil springs over dampers
  • rear suspension – Independent MacPherson strut, coil springs over dampers
  • Electro-hydraulic power assisted rack and pinion
  • Brembo ventilated discs front and rear

Wheels:

  • RAYS forged alloys 18” Fr 8JJ x 18 Rr 8.5JJ x 18

Tires:

  • Toyo Proxes T1-R 225/35 x 18 front
  • Toyo Proxes T1-R 245/35 x 18 rear

Weight and Dimensions:

  • Curb weight 1,250 kg
  • Overall length 3,715 mm
  • Overall width 1,760 mm
  • Overall height 1,490 mm
  • Wheelbase 2,430 mm
  • Fuel tank capacity 45 L

Source: Nissan GB

