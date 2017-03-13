Nissan Micra 350SR with a VQ35 V6

Several years ago Nissan GB commissioned RML (Ray Mallock Limited) Group to build the Micra R. The team removed the factory engine and installed one of their 2.0 L Primera engines made for British Touring Car that produced 265 hp with a Hewland sequential six-speed transmission. After testing the car a couple of years Nissan decided to replace the powertrain for something more dependable. They chose less exotic components from their parts bin. The engine would be a 3.5 L VQ35DE V6 from a Murano. The engine produces 305 horsepower and 267 lb-ft (363 Nm) of torque thanks to 350Z heads, Nismo cams and a Nismo tune. The transmission is a six-speed manual transmission from a Altima SE-R. The powertrain allowed the 2,755 lb (1,250 kg) car to reach 0-60 mph in under five seconds and have a top speed of 150 mph.
Full stats:
Engine:
- 3.5 L VQ35DE
- Murano short block
- 350Z heads
- bore 95.5 mm
- stroke 81.4 mm
- 305 HP (310 PS) @ 6,400 rpm
- 363 Nm @ 4,400 rpm
Drivetrain:
- Altima SE-R six-speed manual transmission
- 1st – 3.153
- 2nd – 1.944
- 3rd – 1.392
- 4th – 1.055
- 5th – 0.809
- 6th – 0.630
- reverse – 3.002
- differential – 4.133
Chassis:
- front suspesnion – Independent MacPherson strut, coil springs over dampers
- rear suspension – Independent MacPherson strut, coil springs over dampers
- Electro-hydraulic power assisted rack and pinion
- Brembo ventilated discs front and rear
Wheels:
- RAYS forged alloys 18” Fr 8JJ x 18 Rr 8.5JJ x 18
Tires:
- Toyo Proxes T1-R 225/35 x 18 front
- Toyo Proxes T1-R 245/35 x 18 rear
Weight and Dimensions:
- Curb weight 1,250 kg
- Overall length 3,715 mm
- Overall width 1,760 mm
- Overall height 1,490 mm
- Wheelbase 2,430 mm
- Fuel tank capacity 45 L
Source: Nissan GB