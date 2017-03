Our friends Italian Supercar Video recorded French drifter Benjamin Boulbes at King of Italy Drift Supercup at the Verona Expo. He was there competing in his BMW E93 M3 powered by a 6.2 L LSX376 V8 with a 4.5 L Whipple supercharger. The engine produces 900 horsepower and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. Behind the sits a Tremec six-speed manual transmission. Sit back and enjoy as Benjamin drifts this very loud and shiny coupe around the track.

Source: BMW E93 Project and Italian Supercar Video