For Sale: Custom Mini Cooper with a Mid-Engine V8

This custom 1978 Mini Cooper is for sale in Hamilton, Ontario with an asking price of $18,000 CAD (about $13,339 USD). The Mini rides on a custom tube chassis with disc brakes and adjustable coilover suspension. The car is now RWD with the modified powertrain sitting in the back of the car. Power comes from a Chevy 350 ci V8 that was upgraded with a custom ground camshaft, Holley 650 cfm double pumper carburetor, electric water pump, custom headers and exhaust. Next to the engine sits a Turbo 125 three-speed automatic transmission.

Source: Mini Mania (click here if ad disappears) via OppositeLock