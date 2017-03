The guys that brought you an a Jetta powered by a turbo 1000 cc motorcycle engine are back with a more “conventional” engine swap project. This time the team takes a 2003 Audi A4 and replaces the factory V6 with a 4.2 L V8 from a 2000 Audi A6. The swap required using a modified Passat W8 radiator and modified mounts. Watch as the team explains the project and then enjoy the loud sounds the engine makes.

Source: Punchbuggies Racing