V12LS released a video showing how they plan on setting up their 519 ci V12 LSx engine in Mike Heim’s 1967 Camaro. Mike is going to drive the Camaro in a lot of cruising events such as Power Tour so V12LS was there to tune the engine with two four-barrel carburetors on a single intake manifold. The Haltech ECU will allow Mike to switch between running a carburetor setup for cruise events or individual throttle bodies for race events.

Source: V12LS FB page