For Sale: 2000 Subaru Legacy Wagon with LS2 V8

This 2000 Subaru Legacy wagon is for sale in Denver, Colorado with an asking price of $16,800 OBO. Depending on your preferences this might be the car of your dreams. You have the storage of a wagon but with the low-end torque of a LSx V8. The car was converted to RWD only and the factory engine replaced with a 6.0 L LS2 V8 from a 2006 Pontiac GTO that produces 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. Connected to that is a T-56 six-speed manual transmission, custom aluminum driveshaft and Subaru STI R180 LSD rear end. Additional upgrades include Accuair air suspension, Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Bangshift