Lada 2107 with a Twin-Turbo VQ35

The owner of this modified Lada 2107 in Budapest, Hungary spends his days working on industrial refrigeration and took up building cars only a few years before this project started. The project went through several iterations and stumbled at a few points but he eventually transformed it into a very unique sedan.

The Lada had its original powertrain swapped for a Opel Omega V6, transmission and rear end. After a couple of years the V6 broke and the owner decided to go with a Nissan 3.5 L VQ35DE V6 that would be turbocharged.

To get the engine and transmission to fit the firewall and transmission tunnel needed to be cut. The engine was installed using custom motor mounts and notching the factory crossmember.

To make sure the engine could handle the boost it was rebuilt with Arias 8.5:1 pistons, Cosworth connecting rods, 1000 cc injectors and Supertech 1 mm valves. The engine was estimated to be producing 450-500 horsepower.

The original turbocharger was mounted near the passenger-side muffler but after serious lag it was moved closer to the engine inside the cabin.

After a while of running a single turbo the owner decided to go with a twin-turbo setup. This took up the last bit of room left in the engine bay and forced the radiator to be relocated to the back of the car.

The tremendous power and torque was too much for the previous rear end so the Lada now uses a BMW E30 rear subframe including a welded diff and axles.

To reduce weight the owner made custom carbon fiber panels for his doors, hood and truck lid.

These are some photos and a video of the Lada when it was running the single turbo system.

Source: My350Z (build thread) via Piotr