For Sale: 1966 Ford Cortina with a 302 V8

This 1966 Ford Cortina is for sale in Menifee, California with an asking price of $16,500. The factory engine has been replaced with a rebuilt Ford 302 ci V8 with a TrickFlow Stage 1 camshaft, Scorpion roller rockers, Cobra heads, Edelbrock intake and carburetor. Behind that sits a T5 five-speed manual transmission with new flywheel and clutch connected to a custom driveshaft and narrowed Ford 8″ rear end with 2.79 gears. All the suspension rubber has been replaced along with a lot of other new components.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears)