F-Bomb Camaro Update

David Freiburger started building the F-Bomb Camaro in 2007. The car proved to be very popular build and he is constantly asked about it. So he made a video to update all the fans on the car. If you are unfamiliar with the project it started life as a 1973 Camaro that was traded for an intake manifold and some cash. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 406 ci small-block V8 that produces 1,500 horsepower. Behind that sits a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic with a Gear Vendors overdrive.

Source: Roadkill Extra