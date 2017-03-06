For Sale: 1966 MGB with a Ford V8

This 1966 MGB is for sale in Tennessee with an asking price of $21,500. The car is powered by a Ford 302 crate motor that produces 345 horsepower which is a lot more than the factory B-series inline-four made. The drivetrain consists of a Ford Racing T5 five-speed manual transmission and narrowed Chevy S-10 10-bolt rear end with a LSD and 3.42 gears. The engine and transmission were installed by Mantell Motorsports using one of their Ford V8 swap kits. Full stats included below.

Full Stats:

Model:

1966 MGB rebuilt on a 1980 body shell

Engine:

Ford Boss 302 crate motor (345HP) with 4 bolt mains

Aluminum GT40 heads

hydraulic roller cam (E303)

Edelbrock intake manifold

Quick Fuel HR series 650 cfm carb

Petronix flame thrower distributor

MSD Blaster 2 ignition coil

Ford Motorsport short neck water pump

remote oil filter

remote oil cooler

V8 conversion by Mantell Motorsports

Drivetrain:

Ford Racing Super Duty T5 5-speed

Ford Motorsport Aluminum flywheel

CNC pull type slave cylinder

MGB master cylinder

Modified shifter

D&D fabrications driveshaft

Chevy S-10 10 bolt rear end, narrowed by D&D Fabrications

Auburn limited slip differential

3.42 final drive

Cooling:

Mantell Motorsport aluminum radiator

Flex-a-Lite low profile electric fan with shroud

Exhaust:

Fast Cars through the fender headers with Jet Hot coating

exiting into 2.5″ aluminized dual exhaust with crossover pipe and Jones performance mufflers

Front Suspension:

Cross member modified to accommodate Ford oil pan

Lever arm shock absorbers

Red polyurethane bushings

7/8″ front sway bar

Rear Suspensions:

1980 MGB springs and sway bar

Moss Motors (Monroe) tube shock conversion

Brakes:

late model MGB master cylinder and power brake servo

stock front disk brakes

Chevy S-10 rear drum brakes

D&D Fabrication parking brake assembly

Braided stainless steel brake lines

Electrical:

stock MGB wiring

modified for V8 installation

100 amp Delco-Remy style alternator

Wheels:

14″ aluminum “Z Racing” wheels

185-70 LST touring tires

Source: MG Exp