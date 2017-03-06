For Sale: 1966 MGB with a Ford V8

This 1966 MGB is for sale in Tennessee with an asking price of $21,500. The car is powered by a Ford 302 crate motor that produces 345 horsepower which is a lot more than the factory B-series inline-four made. The drivetrain consists of a Ford Racing T5 five-speed manual transmission and narrowed Chevy S-10 10-bolt rear end with a LSD and 3.42 gears. The engine and transmission were installed by Mantell Motorsports using one of their Ford V8 swap kits. Full stats included below.
Full Stats:
Model:
- 1966 MGB rebuilt on a 1980 body shell
Engine:
- Ford Boss 302 crate motor (345HP) with 4 bolt mains
- Aluminum GT40 heads
- hydraulic roller cam (E303)
- Edelbrock intake manifold
- Quick Fuel HR series 650 cfm carb
- Petronix flame thrower distributor
- MSD Blaster 2 ignition coil
- Ford Motorsport short neck water pump
- remote oil filter
- remote oil cooler
- V8 conversion by Mantell Motorsports
Drivetrain:
- Ford Racing Super Duty T5 5-speed
- Ford Motorsport Aluminum flywheel
- CNC pull type slave cylinder
- MGB master cylinder
- Modified shifter
- D&D fabrications driveshaft
- Chevy S-10 10 bolt rear end, narrowed by D&D Fabrications
- Auburn limited slip differential
- 3.42 final drive
Cooling:
- Mantell Motorsport aluminum radiator
- Flex-a-Lite low profile electric fan with shroud
Exhaust:
- Fast Cars through the fender headers with Jet Hot coating
- exiting into 2.5″ aluminized dual exhaust with crossover pipe and Jones performance mufflers
Front Suspension:
- Cross member modified to accommodate Ford oil pan
- Lever arm shock absorbers
- Red polyurethane bushings
- 7/8″ front sway bar
Rear Suspensions:
- 1980 MGB springs and sway bar
- Moss Motors (Monroe) tube shock conversion
Brakes:
- late model MGB master cylinder and power brake servo
- stock front disk brakes
- Chevy S-10 rear drum brakes
- D&D Fabrication parking brake assembly
- Braided stainless steel brake lines
Electrical:
- stock MGB wiring
- modified for V8 installation
- 100 amp Delco-Remy style alternator
Wheels:
- 14″ aluminum “Z Racing” wheels
- 185-70 LST touring tires
