We reported in our previous article that Jeff Hagman’s Cadillac CTS-V set a world record for fastest CTS-V at 190.35 mph. Well we finally have video of that record-breaking pass. The record was broke at Florida WannaGoFast 1/2 mile and with some clutch issues. The sedan is powered by a twin-turbo 427 ci (7.0 L) LSx V8 that produces 1,500+ horsepower through a six-speed manual transmission. For more photos of the build please read our first article.

Source: That Racing Channel