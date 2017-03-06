Fiat 500 with a BMW Motorcycle Engine

Fiat 500 with a BMW S1000RR inline-four

You don’t need a lot of power to be really fast. This custom Fiat 500 owned by Ronny Marchegger proves that. Ronny built it to compete in slalom (autocross), circuit, and hill climb racing. Behind the drive sits a 1000 cc inline-four taken from a BMW S1000RR motorcycle that produces 199 horsepower. The power goes through a six-speed transmission to a custom AWD system built by Ronny. Add four racing slicks and you have yourself a very fast vehicle. If you enjoy the videos below Ronny has more on his Youtube channel.

Source: Reyml95

