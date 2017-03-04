Hayabusa Powered Golf Cart Races a Supercharged Corvette

We all know that power-to-weight matters more than just producing the most amount of power. In the video below a Corvette C6 Z06 with a ProCharger F1X supercharger reportedly making 1,050 whp drag races against a golf cart with a 1300 cc Hayabusa motorcycle engine making 158 whp. Of course there could plenty of other reasons for the cart winning such as getting a better holeshot, having better tires, 1/8 mile track and so on. But no matter the reason it is still fun to watch a fast car beaten by a golf cart.

Source: Urbamworm via LSxMag