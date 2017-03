Mighty Car Mods is finishing their work on this part of JDM Sleeper Mini project. The team wanted to replace the supercharged factory engine with a 1.6 L B16B inline-four from a Honda Civic Type R. The Honda engine produces 184 horsepower which will be plenty for a 1,543 lb (700 kg) vehicle. In this episode the guys finish their work and take the car out for its first drive.

Source: Mighty Car Mods via ESD reader Piotr