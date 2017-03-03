Building a Karmann Ghia with a Subaru Flat-Six

The owner of this Karmann Ghia had previously owned a Porsche 911 and VW Scirocco S and enjoyed driving them very much. But life problems got in the way and he needed to sell them. Fast forward several years and now he wants to combine the best parts of those cars into one project. He would carry out this using a Karmann Ghia and stuffing a Subaru engine in the back. The project is called Basilari 306R and involves a full Mendeola chassis with independent suspension, CoolRydes roll cage and Wilwood 4-piston disc brakes. Powering the lightweight car is a 3.0 L EZ30R flat-six with a goal of 330 horsepower. That is connected to a hybrid Subaru five-speed reverse pinion transaxle built by SubaruGears. The combined weight and power should result in a great performing car, reaching 0-60 mph in 3.62 sec and quarter-mile in 11.18 sec.

Source: Basilari