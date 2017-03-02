For Sale: Custom ’32 Ford with a Twin-Turbo Ferrari V8

If you are in the market for a unique vehicle than this unfinished custom 1932 Ford might be for you. The wild creation was built by Alan Lee starting with a fiberglass ’32 Ford three-door body over a boxed Model A frame. Power comes from a 2.9 L Ferrari V8 with two Turbonetics turbochargers which is estimated to make 950 horsepower. The project is for sale in Los Angles, California with an asking price of $250,000. Even with that price the new owner will still need to install the transmission, drivesahft, steering linkage and turbo plumbing. For more details on the project please view our previous article.

Source: MP Classics World via Bring A Trailer