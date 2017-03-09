Nissan Pulsar GTI-R with a RB26 and R32 Drivetrain

Olivier Frey purchased a Nissan Pulsar GTI-R in 1994 to compete in slalom (autocross) racing. After having some success he decided to move to a more competitive level which allowed vehicle modifications and Olivier never looked back. He began by reducing the car’s weight, installing upgraded suspension and brake components. After breaking the factory transmission several times he decided to upgrade to something more dependable. And while he was swapping out the transmission why not swap the engine? So Olivier decided to install a complete Nissan Skyline R32 powertrain into his Pulsar. This included the twin-turbo 2.6 L RB26DETT inline-six, five-speed manual transmission and AWD system. Recently Olivier switched the twin-turbo system over to a single Precision PT6266 turbo with a Haltech ECU. The new combo is good for 652 horsepower and 689 Nm (508 lb-ft) of torque. He also upgraded the transmission to a OS Giken six-speed sequential transmission.

For next season Olivier is building a custom fender arches to hold in the wide slicks and custom aero pieces.

Below are some videos from several years ago when he was running the twin-turbo setup.

Source: Olivier Frey FB page and JapanCar.fr (build thread) via Crossbred Nation