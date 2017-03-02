DeathKart with a Turbo Viper V10

This is Mike Perez’s version of the death kart built at Speed Warhouse. It started life as a 1991 Nissan 240SX with a 1.8 L CA18DE inline-four and was how Mike learned to drift. It turned into what you see after a bad collision and he began to part it out thinking it was done for. Then he took a drive in it after it was stripped and the idea for the DeathKart was born. Over its life it has been powered by a KA-series, SR-series, RB-series and LSx. After that came a 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six with an upgraded cam, injectors and Precision 6262 turbocharger good for 500 horsepower. You can read more details about the project in Super Street’s feature. If the previous engine choice wasn’t wild enough Mike decided to raise the bar again, this time with a large turbocharged Viper V10. To get the engine to fit he had to cut the firewall and move the engine back about seven inches.

Video of the DeathKart with the turbo 1JZ



Source: @MikePrez via Kamikaze Drift