For Sale: Porsche Cayman S with a 3.8 L 997 Flat-Six

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S track car is for sale in Texas with an asking price of $55,000. The original engine was replaced with a 3.8 L flat-six from a Porsche 997 in July, 2012. The engine swap and other upgrades were performed by Porsche Napleton Racing in Hinsdale, Illinois. The swap resulted in 355 horsepower to the rear wheels through a Quaife LSD. Handling upgrades include JRZ double adjustable shocks with remote reservoirs, GT3 lower arms and adjustable sway bars, and Porsche Racing electric-hydraulic power steering conversion. The brakes were upgraded with a set of StopTech brakes (32-355 front rotors, 32-345 rears), GT3 master cylinder and cooling ducts. Even though it has a lot of racing components the car is still street legal and with working AC will keep you cool on your way home from the track.

Full Stats:

Model:

2006 Porsche Cayman S

built by Porsche Napleton Racing in Hinsdale, IL

Engine:

3.8 L 997 flat-six installed 7/2012

custom throttle body, headers, under-drive pulley, intake

398 hp

355 whp

Fabspeed racing exhaust installed 6/2015

Drivetrain:

Quaife differential

Suspension:

JRZ double adjustable shocks with remote canisters mounted in front and rear trunks

GT3 lower arms and adjustable sway bars

Electric-hydraulic Porsche Racing power steering conversion (3/2015) including removal of original steering pump and all steering lines

Solid bushings

Brakes:

StopTech Big Brakes (32-355 front rotors)

StopTech Big Brakes (32-345 rear rotors)

GT3 Master Cylinder

Brake cooling ducts (front and rear), steering stops to protect front ducts

Cooling:

3rd radiator installed

Body:

Rear adjustable wing, stock hydraulic system deleted

Rennline front and rear tie downs with rear stabilizer bar

Interior:

full interior

AC

Leather Porsche GT3 seats

Bolt in half cage and roll bar with harnesses

PSM “override” switch mounted on console

“Cool Suit” system mounted, hardwired, switches mounted in console, separate helmet blower

Shift lights on steering column

Trackmate / mylaps.com transponder

Source: Rennlist