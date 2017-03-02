For Sale: Porsche Cayman S with a 3.8 L 997 Flat-Six

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S track car is for sale in Texas with an asking price of $55,000. The original engine was replaced with a 3.8 L flat-six from a Porsche 997 in July, 2012. The engine swap and other upgrades were performed by Porsche Napleton Racing in Hinsdale, Illinois. The swap resulted in 355 horsepower to the rear wheels through a Quaife LSD. Handling upgrades include JRZ double adjustable shocks with remote reservoirs, GT3 lower arms and adjustable sway bars, and Porsche Racing electric-hydraulic power steering conversion. The brakes were upgraded with a set of StopTech brakes (32-355 front rotors, 32-345 rears), GT3 master cylinder and cooling ducts. Even though it has a lot of racing components the car is still street legal and with working AC will keep you cool on your way home from the track.
Full Stats:
Model:
- 2006 Porsche Cayman S
- built by Porsche Napleton Racing in Hinsdale, IL
Engine:
- 3.8 L 997 flat-six installed 7/2012
- custom throttle body, headers, under-drive pulley, intake
- 398 hp
- 355 whp
- Fabspeed racing exhaust installed 6/2015
Drivetrain:
- Quaife differential
Suspension:
- JRZ double adjustable shocks with remote canisters mounted in front and rear trunks
- GT3 lower arms and adjustable sway bars
- Electric-hydraulic Porsche Racing power steering conversion (3/2015) including removal of original steering pump and all steering lines
- Solid bushings
Brakes:
- StopTech Big Brakes (32-355 front rotors)
- StopTech Big Brakes (32-345 rear rotors)
- GT3 Master Cylinder
- Brake cooling ducts (front and rear), steering stops to protect front ducts
Cooling:
- 3rd radiator installed
Body:
- Rear adjustable wing, stock hydraulic system deleted
- Rennline front and rear tie downs with rear stabilizer bar
Interior:
- full interior
- AC
- Leather Porsche GT3 seats
- Bolt in half cage and roll bar with harnesses
- PSM “override” switch mounted on console
- “Cool Suit” system mounted, hardwired, switches mounted in console, separate helmet blower
- Shift lights on steering column
- Trackmate / mylaps.com transponder
Source: Rennlist