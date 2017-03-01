Nissan S13 with a Blown 1UZ V8

Jase Brown is a professional drifter who competes in the Pro-Sport Series of D1NZ. For several years Jase has compete in his Nissan S13 that was powered by a 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four. The engine was producing a lot of power but it was also being pushed to its breaking point. To keep being competitive Jase swapped engines to a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 built by CSL Race Engines. The engine is balanced for 11,000 rpm but competes at a much lower rpm for dependability. It is very similar to the type used in NZ Superstock racing. On top of the engine sits a root-style supercharger. Jase was hoping for 250 kw (335 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque but ended up making 300 kW (408 hp) and just slightly less than 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque.

Source: Jase Brown Drift and D1NZ FB page