Chevy C10 with a 408 ci LSx

To show off their “Slammed” version of their 1973-1987 C10 SPEC chassis the team at Roadster Shop took a worn 1976 Chevy C10 truck and installed one under it along with a lot of other goodies.

As mentioned before the truck received one of their 1973-1987 C10 SPEC chassis. These come in two versions a regular ride height and a slammed version. The slammed version will allow you to put the rockers on the ground.

The chassis comes with their SPEC independent front suspension, power steering rack, and parallel 4-bar rear with HD lower arm. The chassis rides on an AccuAir air suspension with E-level system and dual compressors.

Under the hood sits Texas Speed & Performance built 408 ci LSx V8 that produces 580 horsepower. They start with a LQ9 block and add TS&P forged 4.00″ stroke crank, TS&P forged 6.125″ rods, Wiseco 4.03″ bore pistons, TS&P hardened pushrods, TS&P custom grind hydraulic-roller cam, Precision Race Components As-Cast 225 cc Cathedral-Port heads, LS2 intake manifold and throttle body.

Behind the engine sits a GM 4L65-E four-speed automatic transmission connected to a Ford 9″ rear end with 31 spline axles.

The team put the finishing touch on the project with a set of custom Forgeline wheels designed by Roadster Shop.

Source: Roadster Shop (full build gallery)