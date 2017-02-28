BMW 130i with a S65 V8

The BMW 140 GTR was built by professional driver Peter van der Kolk in 2008. He started with a BMW E87 130i body and installed a 4.0 L S65B40 V8 from the BMW M3 E90/92/93. The engine received some work to increase the power from 414 to 450 horsepower. The drivetrain consists of a Drenth Motorsport six-speed sequential transmission controlled by KMP paddle shifters connected to a an upgraded rear end via a custom driveshaft. Carbon fiber was used throughout the project. The doors, interior parts, impact guards, spoiler, wing, bumpers, hood, tailgate, and fuel tank was made from carbon fiber. The car weighs 1,100 kg (2,425 lb) and is capable of lapping Zandvoort Circuit in under 1:45. If you would like to park this BMW race car in your garage Koopman Racing in Winkel, Netherlands is selling the car for €79,500 or about $84,475.

Inside view of the 130i racing at 24 Hours Dubai in 2010. The drivers were Peter van der Kolk, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Michael Bleekemolen, Henry Zumbrink and Jeroen van der Heuvel.

Source: Koopman Racing via Carscoops