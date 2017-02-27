Nissan Patrol with a R35 Powertrain

This fifth generation (Y61) Nissan Patrol became famous after it was shown racing a Porsche 918 on The Grand Tour. The reason it was able to hold its own against the supercar is because underneath the body sits a GT-R powertrain. F Performance Garage in Dubai, United Arab Emirates was tasked with taking everything out of a R35 and installed it into the SUV. The engine is a 4.1 L stroked VR38DETT V6 built by T1 Race Development in Rockwall, Texas. The engine produces close to 1,900 horsepower thanks to upgraded turbos and a Syvecs S8 ECU. The drivetrain consists of a ShepTrans upgraded six-speed sequential and full Nissan R35 ATTESA E-TS AWD system which includes the axles, hubs, brakes, and rear subframe.

Footage below of the Patrol going 328.46 km/h or 204.09 mph in the standing 1/2 mile on medium boost (about 1,500 horsepower).



Footage from The Grand Tour racing against the Porsche 918.



Source: 1320Video