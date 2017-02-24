1938 Oldsmobile with a LS3 V8

This 1938 Oldsmobile has been owned by the same family since it was purchased new. The sedan was put into storage until the current owner decided it needed to be restored and they picked Metalworks Classics in Eugene, Oregon be the ones to bring it back to life. After metal dipping the entire body there was plenty of rot in the floorboards and some at the bottom of the fenders but overall pretty good for a vehicle built before WWII and lived all its life in the Pacific Northwest. After fixing the panels and fabricating a new floor the team got to work on upgrading the powertrain and suspension. Power comes from a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate engine that produces 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. This was paired with a GM 4L85-E four-speed automatic transmission and a Currie 9″ rear end with a Detroit Truetrac LSD and 3.50 gears. Handling was improved by an independent front suspension and power steering rack installed on a custom front chassis made from 2×4 steel tubing welded to the existing frame.

Source: Metalworks Classics (full build gallery)