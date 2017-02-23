BMW E46 with a Turbo 4G63

This menacing BMW E46 was built by Gabura Motorsport in Miskolc, Hungary for professional drifter György Szilveszter. The E46 came with many engine options but apparently none of them would be used for this project. Instead the team decided to install a 2.0 L Mitsubishi 4G63 inline-four with a complete Cosworth 2.2 L stroker kit. The engine produces 650 horsepower thanks to a Garrett 3076 GTX turbocharger, Bosch 1800 cc injectors and a MoTeC M800 ECU. Behind the engine is a Tractive six-speed sequential gearbox connected to a BMW M5 E60 driveshaft and rear end with 3.90 gears. Ever effort was taken to reduce weight such as installing lexan windows and carbon fiber doors resulting in a weight of 2,469 lb (1120 kg).

Full Stats:

Engine:

Cosworth 2.2 L stroker kit

Cosworth billet crankshaft

Cosworth rods

Cosworth pistons

Cosworth Camshafts Stage 3 Intake: 280/11.6 mm lift, Exhaust: 272/11.0 mm lift

Ultra Race Valve Spring Kits (lightweight titanium retainers)

Head Stud Kits

Kevlar Timing Belts

Solid Pivot Lifter Set

HKS Adjustable Cam Gears

Race Flywheel and Helix Clutch 2 Disck 1200 Nm

modified oilpan capacity 7.5L

Jenvey Throttle Bodies (4 throttle) modified Turbo Plenum

Tibuc Anti-Lag System

Aluminium Belt Pulleys

Big bore valve seats, modified as Air Flow Bench

Turbo:

Garrett 3076 GTX turbocharger

Exhaust side 0.82 A/R Twin Scroll Ceramic Coating

2x 38 mm Tial wastegates ATEC with water cooling

Exhaust HJS bore 70 mm

Drivetrain:

Tractive six-speed sequential gearbox

Drop Gears 13 variation

Tilton Hydraulic Release Bearing

Staubli pipe clutch

BMW M5 (E60 type) Drive shaft

Motorsport Differential M5 House

3.9 gears

BMW M5 (E60 type) Output Shafts

Electronics:

Manotronic wiring harness (engine+car Raychem)

MoTeC M800 (full option)

AIM dashboard

Motorsport sensors (Penny&Giles, KA sensors)

Edison CAN-BUS signal generator

Fuel:

Full ATEC fittings and pipes

Fuel pumps 2 pcs ATEC stations (4pcs Bosch 044)

Fuellab fuel pressure valve

Special fuel rail with Bosch 1800 cc injectors

ATL racecell 20 L (+45L Aluminium fueltank)

Front Suspension:

A-Arm Suspension from Chrome Moly tubing, Fluro Motorsport ball joints, 7075 aluminum Consoles

Variable Ackerman

Progressive Suspension

Camber, Steering Axis

Modified Steering

Renault Electric Power Steering

Steering Gear 1:1.5

Rear Suspension:

A-Arm Suspension from Chrome Moly tubing

Full uniball parts

Progressive Suspension

Modified Rear Axle Carrier

A-Arm supports in 7075 aluminum ball joints

Adjustable stabilizer with bearings

Brakes:

BMW M3 brake calipers and discs

Full ATEC brake pipes

Tilton 600 series pedal box

Full AP Racing cylinders

AP Racing handbrake

Shuttle valve (pedalbrake VS handbrake)

AP Racing proportioning valve

ATEC brake light

Motul 660 brake fluid

Body:

carbon fiber body kit and doors

lightened chassis

Chrome Moly tubing

Plastic 4 Performance lexan windows

Race weight 1120 kg (with fluids)

Source: Gabura Motorsports FB page (more photos)