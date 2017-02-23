BMW E46 with a Turbo 4G63

This menacing BMW E46 was built by Gabura Motorsport in Miskolc, Hungary for professional drifter György Szilveszter. The E46 came with many engine options but apparently none of them would be used for this project. Instead the team decided to install a 2.0 L Mitsubishi 4G63 inline-four with a complete Cosworth 2.2 L stroker kit. The engine produces 650 horsepower thanks to a Garrett 3076 GTX turbocharger, Bosch 1800 cc injectors and a MoTeC M800 ECU. Behind the engine is a Tractive six-speed sequential gearbox connected to a BMW M5 E60 driveshaft and rear end with 3.90 gears. Ever effort was taken to reduce weight such as installing lexan windows and carbon fiber doors resulting in a weight of 2,469 lb (1120 kg).
Full Stats:
Engine:
- Cosworth 2.2 L stroker kit
- Cosworth billet crankshaft
- Cosworth rods
- Cosworth pistons
- Cosworth Camshafts Stage 3 Intake: 280/11.6 mm lift, Exhaust: 272/11.0 mm lift
- Ultra Race Valve Spring Kits (lightweight titanium retainers)
- Head Stud Kits
- Kevlar Timing Belts
- Solid Pivot Lifter Set
- HKS Adjustable Cam Gears
- Race Flywheel and Helix Clutch 2 Disck 1200 Nm
- modified oilpan capacity 7.5L
- Jenvey Throttle Bodies (4 throttle) modified Turbo Plenum
- Tibuc Anti-Lag System
- Aluminium Belt Pulleys
- Big bore valve seats, modified as Air Flow Bench
Turbo:
- Garrett 3076 GTX turbocharger
- Exhaust side 0.82 A/R Twin Scroll Ceramic Coating
- 2x 38 mm Tial wastegates ATEC with water cooling
- Exhaust HJS bore 70 mm
Drivetrain:
- Tractive six-speed sequential gearbox
- Drop Gears 13 variation
- Tilton Hydraulic Release Bearing
- Staubli pipe clutch
- BMW M5 (E60 type) Drive shaft
- Motorsport Differential M5 House
- 3.9 gears
- BMW M5 (E60 type) Output Shafts
Electronics:
- Manotronic wiring harness (engine+car Raychem)
- MoTeC M800 (full option)
- AIM dashboard
- Motorsport sensors (Penny&Giles, KA sensors)
- Edison CAN-BUS signal generator
Fuel:
- Full ATEC fittings and pipes
- Fuel pumps 2 pcs ATEC stations (4pcs Bosch 044)
- Fuellab fuel pressure valve
- Special fuel rail with Bosch 1800 cc injectors
- ATL racecell 20 L (+45L Aluminium fueltank)
Front Suspension:
- A-Arm Suspension from Chrome Moly tubing, Fluro Motorsport ball joints, 7075 aluminum Consoles
- Variable Ackerman
- Progressive Suspension
- Camber, Steering Axis
- Modified Steering
- Renault Electric Power Steering
- Steering Gear 1:1.5
Rear Suspension:
- A-Arm Suspension from Chrome Moly tubing
- Full uniball parts
- Progressive Suspension
- Modified Rear Axle Carrier
- A-Arm supports in 7075 aluminum ball joints
- Adjustable stabilizer with bearings
Brakes:
- BMW M3 brake calipers and discs
- Full ATEC brake pipes
- Tilton 600 series pedal box
- Full AP Racing cylinders
- AP Racing handbrake
- Shuttle valve (pedalbrake VS handbrake)
- AP Racing proportioning valve
- ATEC brake light
- Motul 660 brake fluid
Body:
- carbon fiber body kit and doors
- lightened chassis
- Chrome Moly tubing
- Plastic 4 Performance lexan windows
- Race weight 1120 kg (with fluids)
Source: Gabura Motorsports FB page (more photos)
One Comment
buzz
The photo of the differential is from a different car. That’s an e30 diff with STA suspension.