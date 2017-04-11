2013 Golf R with a Turbo Inline-Five

This 2013 Golf R was built by Thomas Kogut at Innovative Motorsports in Stratford, Connecticut. The original inline-four was replaced with a 2.5 L inline-five from a 2007 Rabbit. Engine upgrades include a 6262 turbocharger and United Motorsports ECU. To help the extra ponies reach the ground, the team also installed an DSG transmission and AWD system from a 2009+ Audi model. The project involved a lot of work and custom fabrication. All told it took three months to complete the project.

Source: Innovative Motorsports FB page (build album)