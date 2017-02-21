Audi R8 with a Turbo 2.0 L

This very unique Audi R8 was built by Keith Murray at his company Dialynx Performance to compete in hill climb racing. The engine is a hybrid VAG inline-four consisting of a 2.0 L ALT 20v aluminum block with a 16v ABF head from a Mk3 Golf GTI. Although the 16v head doesn’t breath as well as a 20v head it is easier to convert to solid lifters. Custom work was required to have the crank, camshafts and water pump to work together. The engine produces 650 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque on 100 RON race fuel and 30 psi (2.1 bar) of boost from a Garrett HTA turbocharger. Power goes through an Elite six-speed sequential transmission and Elite LSD. A focus of weight reduction paid off with a 2,107 lb (956 kg) dry weight and a 45:55 weight distribution.
Full Stats:
Engine:
- 2.0 L ALT 20v block
- 16v ABF head from Mk3 Golf GTI
- Arrow 144 mm rods
- Wossner 82.5 mm pistons
- Farndon 92.8 mm billet crank
- Supertech 1 mm oversize valves
- Supertech titanium valve springs caps and springs
- solid camshaft lifters
- Piper camshafts
- Titan dry sump oil system
- Audi A4 SEM Motorsports intake manifold
- Audi RS 4 V6 fly-by-wire throttle body
- Beru TFSI coil-on-spark-plug packs
- M800 MoTeC ECU
Fuel:
- 4 x 1450 cc Asnu injectors
- SEM fuel rail
- 2 x Bosch 044 pumps
- 45 L fuel tank for longer race events
- 10 L fuel tank for short hill climb events
Drivetrain:
- Elite TXL 600 6S six-speed sequential transmission
- 184 mm sintered triple-plate AP basket clutch
- steel Helix Autosport billet flywheel
- Elite LSD rear end
- stock R8 driveshafts
Chassis:
- custom rear subframe to hold engine and transmission
Suspension:
- Audi R8 LMS suspension
- two-way adjustable shocks
- Eibach springs
Source: Dialynx Performance, EPS Motorsport and Drive-My via ESD reader
One Comment
MOPARfan
I wonder what they did or will do with V8/V10 car originally came with.