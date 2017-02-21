Audi R8 with a Turbo 2.0 L

This very unique Audi R8 was built by Keith Murray at his company Dialynx Performance to compete in hill climb racing. The engine is a hybrid VAG inline-four consisting of a 2.0 L ALT 20v aluminum block with a 16v ABF head from a Mk3 Golf GTI. Although the 16v head doesn’t breath as well as a 20v head it is easier to convert to solid lifters. Custom work was required to have the crank, camshafts and water pump to work together. The engine produces 650 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque on 100 RON race fuel and 30 psi (2.1 bar) of boost from a Garrett HTA turbocharger. Power goes through an Elite six-speed sequential transmission and Elite LSD. A focus of weight reduction paid off with a 2,107 lb (956 kg) dry weight and a 45:55 weight distribution.

Full Stats:

Engine:

2.0 L ALT 20v block

16v ABF head from Mk3 Golf GTI

Arrow 144 mm rods

Wossner 82.5 mm pistons

Farndon 92.8 mm billet crank

Supertech 1 mm oversize valves

Supertech titanium valve springs caps and springs

solid camshaft lifters

Piper camshafts

Titan dry sump oil system

Audi A4 SEM Motorsports intake manifold

Audi RS 4 V6 fly-by-wire throttle body

Beru TFSI coil-on-spark-plug packs

M800 MoTeC ECU

Fuel:

4 x 1450 cc Asnu injectors

SEM fuel rail

2 x Bosch 044 pumps

45 L fuel tank for longer race events

10 L fuel tank for short hill climb events

Drivetrain:

Elite TXL 600 6S six-speed sequential transmission

184 mm sintered triple-plate AP basket clutch

steel Helix Autosport billet flywheel

Elite LSD rear end

stock R8 driveshafts

Chassis:

custom rear subframe to hold engine and transmission

Suspension:

Audi R8 LMS suspension

two-way adjustable shocks

Eibach springs

Source: Dialynx Performance, EPS Motorsport and Drive-My via ESD reader