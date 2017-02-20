Charger 4×4 Powered by Cummins and Two Superchargers and Turbos

This custom 1968 Dodge Charger called “Overcharged” could be in the next Mad Max movie however it was built Steve Darnell from Welder Up. The car rides on a custom 4×4 1-ton chassis and off-road suspension. Power comes from a 5.9 L Cummins inline-six built by Industrial Injection and features two 6-71 superchargers and two turbochargers. Backing that up is a NV-4500 five-speed manual transmission. You can watch it being built on the last episode of Vegas Rat Rods.

Source: Busted Knuckle Video via BangShift

