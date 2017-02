Mighty Car Mods started a new project working on their JDM Sleeper Mini. The Mini is receiving a 1.6 L B16B inline-four from a Honda Civic Type R. This engine produces 184 horsepower which will be plenty for a 1,543 lb (700 kg) vehicle. In this episode the guys finish the last few bits before installing the engine and Mini Tec subframe into the Mini.

Source: Mighty Car Mods