Chevette with a Twin-Turbo LSx

This Chevrolet Chevette was built by Dario, the owner of Infamous Automotive in Calgary, Alberta. The entire chassis was removed to make way for a 25.1 spec tube chassis and roll cage certified for going 6.0 sec in the 1/4. Power comes from an aluminum 5.3 L L33 LSx V8 with two 72/68 turbochargers controlled by a MS3Pro engine management system. On a dyno the engine made 565 horsepower and 823 lb-ft of torque to the rear 275 radials. Handling that power is a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and narrowed Ford 9″ rear end. On low boost setting (12 psi) the Chevette went 9.84 sec at 142 mph on E92 fuel (video below).

Source: The House of Boost FB page and @TheHouseofBoost